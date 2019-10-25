Jeff Bezos Loses World's Richest Person Title to Bill Gates

Getty Composite

Jeff Bezos can no longer claim he's the richest person on Earth ... the distinction now belongs to Bill Gates.

The Amazon honcho lost his title during after-hours trading Thursday, according to Forbes, when the company's shares plummeted 7 percent, dropping Bezos' fortune to a paltry $103.9 BILLION. How will he ever survive?!?

Bill's net worth stands at $105.7 billion, meaning Jeff is now looking up for the first time in over a year. The horror.

The stock market isn't the only reason Jeff is now No. 2 ... he could still be on top if not for this year's insanely costly divorce with ex-wife MacKenzie, who took a huge chunk of his fortune. MacKenzie's net worth now stands at $32.7 billion, placing her among the top 20 in the world.

As we've reported ... Jeff and MacKenzie split following what they called a trial separation, and Jeff is now seriously dating Lauren Sanchez.

Gates has gotta be super pumped ... he's once again the baddest billionaire on the block after losing the world's richest label to Bezos in 2018 after holding the title for 24 years.