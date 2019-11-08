'Daddy's Little Slut' Shirt Yanked From Amazon After Uproar

Breaking News

Fathers are going to have to look elsewhere to dress up their kiddos ... Amazon is no longer selling a kids' shirt emblazoned with the phrase, "Daddy's Little Slut."

Amazon yanked the piece of children's clothing from its online store Friday after some folks on social media raised a huge stink, calling the shirt offensive and shaming Jeff Bezos' company.

The slutty shirt is designed by OnlyBabyCare and Amazon was hawking it for $18 before it went viral and the pearl-clutching fun police forced the company's hand.

It's interesting ... dads were able to dress their little girls for months before the product got the ax ... the shirt had been available on Amazon since June and was originally listed for $36.

The product description is pretty rich ... with OnlyBabyCare claiming the garment was suitable for "playing outside, birthday party, baby shower, baptism, wedding, baby photography, daily wear, family day."

At least there's no sexism when it comes to these sluts ... the manufacturer said the shirt was unisex and suitable for "little girls or boys."