Soulja Boy Rips Gucci Over Blackface Scandal, Calls the Brand Racist

Soulja Boy ﻿isn't wearing Gucci bandanas anymore, and he sure as hell ain't about to rap about them ... because he thinks the brand is "racist as f**k!!!"

The rapper is still raging mad over Gucci's blackface scandal -- and we got this video of him stopping his Sunday performance at the High Times Dope Cup in Adelanto, CA ripping the company a new one.

Soulja starts rapping "Gucci Bandanna" before stopping the show and bashing Gucci over its disastrous decision to sell a sweater resembling blackface. SB doesn't hold back, calling the sweater "racist ass s**t" and telling Gucci to "suck my d**k!"

Young Drako is still on board with the Gucci boycott, and that's gotta suck for them ... because he says he's spent over $1 million on Gucci in the last 10 years!

Yeah, Soulja's days as a walking, talking Gucci billboard are over. For now.