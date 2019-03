Soulja Boy Gucci is Racist!!! I'm Not Playing My Song

Soulja Boy Rips Gucci Over Blackface Scandal, Calls the Brand Racist

EXCLUSIVE

Soulja Boy isn't wearing Gucci bandanas anymore, and he sure as hell ain't about to rap about them ... because he thinks the brand is "racist as f**k!!!"

The rapper is still raging mad over Gucci's blackface scandal -- and we got this video of him stopping his Sunday performance at the High Times Dope Cup in Adelanto, CA ripping the company a new one.

Soulja starts rapping "Gucci Bandanna" before stopping the show and bashing Gucci over its disastrous decision to sell a sweater resembling blackface. SB doesn't hold back, calling the sweater "racist ass s**t" and telling Gucci to "suck my d**k!"

Young Drako is still on board with the Gucci boycott, and that's gotta suck for them ... because he says he's spent over $1 million on Gucci in the last 10 years!

Yeah, Soulja's days as a walking, talking Gucci billboard are over. For now.