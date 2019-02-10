Soulja Boy What's Gucci? Not Gucci I'm Totally Done with the Brand

Soulja Boy Says He's Done with Gucci After Blackface Scandal

Soulja Boy is kicking Gucci to the curb after its blackface scandal -- and considering how much he's repped 'em and spent on them ... this is really bad for business.

Young Drako was leaving Fendi in Bev Hills Saturday with Ray J and a posse of people behind him, when we asked him if he'd be disavowing the luxury fashion brand in the wake of their disastrous decision to hawk a sweater that greatly resembled blackface.

It's an easy choice for Soulja -- he says he's done with Gucci and is giving away all his Gucci gear ... which is kind of a big deal since he's usually a walking billboard for the company. Just last month, SB was wearing a very prominent Gucci headband during his viral 'Breakfast Club' interview ... and has been sporting the brand continuously for years now.

Here's what really sucks for Gucci ... Soulja says he's dropped upwards of a million-plus dollars on Gucci garments, so they're losing one of their best customers. Unless, of course, they do what Soulja's asking for here ... which will call for some serious $$$ to be handed out.

If that doesn't happen ... it sounds like there'll be a lot of less fortunate people who could be coming up on some new Gucci wear. Assuming they still want it at this point.