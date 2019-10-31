Jeff Bezos Throws Swanky Dinner Party for Designer Misha Nonoo

Jeff Bezos may have just proved to GF Lauren Sanchez he's definitely hubby material -- in case she's not already convinced -- by playing the perfect host for their famous friends.

Amazon's head honcho gathered some serious power players Wednesday night at his NYC pad for a celebratory dinner in honor of his friend and designer Misha Nonoo's recent wedding. Misha -- who btw is BFFs with Meghan Markle -- recently tied the knot with entrepreneur Michael Hess in Rome, and Jeff's party seems like the cherry on top of their marital bashes.

The event was filled with power couples, including Hollywood mogul Barry Diller and fashion icon Diane von Furstenberg, mega TV producer Mark Burnett and actress Roma Downey ... and model Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner ... brother of President Trump's son-in-law, Jared.