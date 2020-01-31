Jeff Bezos Sued by Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez's Brother

Exclusive TMZ.com

Now, this is awkward ... the brother of the woman who's dating the richest man in the world is suing him. Welcome to the life of Jeff Bezos.

Michael Sanchez, the brother of Jeff's GF Lauren Sanchez, claims Bezos defamed him by falsely claiming Michael was the source of graphic nude photos of Jeff.

Michael, who says he was Lauren's "dutiful brother and manager" at the time the photos were released, says he cooperated with authorities during the investigation but was ultimately "scapegoated."

ICYMI, the feds said last week there was evidence Michael was the source of the graphic photos and got $200k in return for his services.

Michael says as a result of Bezos's statements, he suffered substantial harm. He says he was subjected to an FBI raid at his house in full view of the neighbors, he's received backlash from friends and business associates.

And, no surprise ... Michael's suing for punitive damages, saying "in an amount appropriate to punish and make an example of defendants." BTW, Jeff made $13 billion yesterday.

He's suing both Bezos and P.I. Gavin de Becker for unspecified damages.