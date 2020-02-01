Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez party at LIV in Miami During Super Bowl Weekend

Play video content @purplemiami

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez didn't let her brother's defamation lawsuit spoil their Super Bowl weekend, because they partied their faces off in Miami.

The couple busted a couple of moves on the dance floor at Dave Grutman's LIV nightclub, showing a significant amount of PDA.

Jeff could certainly afford bottle service ... as we reported, he scored $13 billion in just one day this week after Amazon posted way better than expected earnings over Xmas.

Marshmello, Martin Garrix, Michael Bay, Marc Anthony, Scooter Braun, Nikita Dragun and will.i.am were among the other celebs who were clearly feeling the night.

TMZ broke the story ... Jeff's being sued by Lauren's brother, Michael, who claims the richest man in the world defamed him by accusing him of leaking graphic photos and selling them to the Enquirer. Despite federal investigators saying there was evidence Michael did the deed.