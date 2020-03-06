Tom Brady's $40 Million Mansion, Take the Video Tour!

Wanna live in Tom Brady's $40 MILLION mansion!? Too bad, you probably can't afford it ... but now, you can take a peek around the inside!

Tom and Gisele whipped up a video tour of their 12,000-square-foot estate in Brookline, Massachusetts ... in hopes the footage will entice buyers to bite on the $39.5 mil asking price.

The Bradys famously built the home (which sits on 5 acres of land) in 2015 -- and it's INSANE!!!

5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, 20 parking spaces, 5 fireplaces, pool, personal gym, rec room, outdoor organic herb/vegetable garden ... and it sits on the 9th hole of a fancy country club golf course!

In the video tour, posted by Tom's real estate agent, Beth Dickerson, you can also see some of the cool photos, art and game-worn helmets Tom has displayed around the home.

Bottom line ... this place is sick. Buy it if you can.

Oh, and one more question ... where do you think Tom will move next?

Brady's pal, Dana White, is trying to recruit him to the Las Vegas Raiders -- insisting TB12 could live in L.A. and commute to work.

