Dana White Records Phone Call with Tom Brady, Sign with the Vegas Raiders!

Play video content Breaking News

Here's Tom Brady getting recruited HARD to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders during a phone call with his good friend and business partner, Dana White ... and the video is epic!!!

White and Brady are pretty good friends -- and Tom is a minority owner of the UFC (which is based in Vegas) -- and when they spoke on the phone Wednesday, Dana livestreamed the whole convo on IG!!

And the hard sell was ON!!!!

"Now listen, the question everybody wants to know," Dana said to Tom ... "I'm a Boston guy through and through, I want you to go with the Patriots. But, let me make my last pitch, Las Vegas would LOVE to have you here with the Raiders!"

"The stadium -- the facility is incredible. The training facility that they have outside of Vegas is unbelievable. It's a 45-minute flight from L.A. Your kids and your family could live there and you could fly back and forth. We want you to come to the Raiders!"

Of course, Brady ain't exactly gone from New England yet -- but White made it clear, he'd love to be neighbors with the guy in Nevada if he is done as a Patriot.

So, did the recruiting efforts work? Tom wouldn't say ... telling White, "I know it's been a lot of patience for me. And, obviously being where I've been for 20 years, it's been an amazing experience and I don't know what the future holds right now."

"I'm just trying to be patient through this process. It's my first time going through it. And, in the meantime, I'm going to spend a lot of time with my family over the next 10-to-12 days and we've got a little vacation planned which I'm looking forward to."