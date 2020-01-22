Robert Kraft Gives Hope To Patriots Nation, 'We Plan To' Bring Back Tom!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

And now, TMZ Sports Presents: Terrible Clip, Great Soundbite ... starring Robert Kraft!!!

Here's the Patriots owner out in NYC on Tuesday ... giving Pats fans hope Tom Brady ain't done in New England yet -- all while piling himself into the back of his chauffeured ride on a busy street!!!

We know, not exactly Zapruder footage -- but the exchange is DEFINITELY gonna make Pats nation happy!!!

TMZ Sports: "Are we going to keep Tom in New England, Bob?!?"

Kraft: "We plan to!"

Of course, Tom's been rumored to be a goner in New England for the last several weeks ... he's a free agent for the first time in his career and he reportedly cleaned out his family suite at Gillette Stadium earlier this month.

Plus, when we got his good pal and former teammate, Willie McGinest, out in L.A. last week ... he didn't exactly sound like a man who was convinced Tom would be back.

