Jerry Seinfeld Says No Interest In Buying NY Mets, More Fun to Be a Fan!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Jerry Seinfeld says there's no way he'll ever try to buy his beloved New York Mets ... telling TMZ Sports it's WAY more fun to watch the game as a fan!

Jerry can definitely afford an ownership stake in the Mets -- dude's loaded. Forbes says he made $41 mil in 2019 alone ... not including the fortune he raked in from "Seinfeld."

There's been a lot of drama surrounding Mets team ownership lately -- with the Wilpon family looking to sell. They had a deal in place with minority owner Steve Cohen (he currently owns 8% of the team) who was looking to buy an 80% stake. The deal would have made the Mets valuation around $2.6 BILLION -- but the deal fell through.

Now, more potential buyers are popping up ... there are even reports Alex Rodriguez is interested. A-Rod has said he was a big Mets fan as a kid and he's reportedly considering putting an investment group together to try and make the purchase.

So, when we saw Seinfeld out in NYC we asked if A-Rod would be a great owner -- or if Jerry himself would be interested in buying a piece of the team -- and that's when Jerry broke it down for us right there on the street.

"No! The highest level of sports appreciation, particularly baseball, is a hotdog, a beer and a seat," Jerry said.

"There's nothing higher. That's the pinnacle ... People think that owning the team is more fun, it's actually LESS fun."