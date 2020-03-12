Kevin Love Donates $100k To Support Arena Staff During COVID-19 Suspension

Breaking News Getty

Cavs star Kevin Love is stepping up to help the hundreds of arena staffers out of work during the NBA suspension ... donating a HUGE amount of money to support the hard workers in Cleveland.

Love shared his feelings about the league shutting down on Thursday ... saying his concern isn't about basketball, but the people who help make the game day experience possible.

"Everyone reacts differently to stressful situations," Love said in a statement. "And the fear and anxiety resulting from the recent outbreak of COVID-19 can be extremely overwhelming."

"Through the game of basketball, we've been able to address major issues and stand together as a progressive league that cares about the players, the fans, and the communities where we work."

Love -- who is outspoken about mental health awareness -- says his foundation will write up a check for $100k to "support staff that had a sudden life shift due to the cancellation of the NBA season."

Along with the contribution ... the Cavs released a statement saying the team is currently working on finding a way to financially help the employees during the time off.