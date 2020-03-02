NBA Sends Players Tips To Dodge Coronavirus, Fist Bumps Over Handshakes!

Breaking News TMZ/Getty Composite

The NBA is working like crazy to make sure its players are clear of the coronavirus ... sending out a memo with tips on how to avoid the dangerous disease.

FYI -- there have reportedly been 90,000 reported cases worldwide ... with 6 deaths in the U.S.

Just days after Trail Blazers superstar CJ McCollum tweeted he's putting autograph signing on hold out of fear of coronavirus ... the Association is following suit by sending out a list of recommendations to keep from getting affected.

The Corona Virus has officially hit Oregon. More specifically Lake Oswego...Make sure y’all washing y’all hands with soap for 20 or more seconds & covering ya mouths when you cough. I am officially taking a break from signing autographs until further notice.



Sincerely,



CJ — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) February 29, 2020 @CJMcCollum

The memo suggests players fist-bump fans instead of shaking hands ... as well as avoiding sharing pens, balls, jerseys or other items during autograph signings, according to ESPN.

The NBA worked with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other experts to figure out a strategy to help all the players.

In a statement to the AP, the league said, "The health and safety of our employees, teams, players and fans is paramount."

"We are coordinating with our teams and consulting with the CDC and infectious disease specialists on the coronavirus and continue to monitor the situation closely."

The league is also worried about pre-draft workouts and international scouting events being limited or canceled due to coronavirus.