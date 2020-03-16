Tyreek Hill Donating 6,000 Meals Amid COVID-19 Outbreak, Challenges Mahomes

Breaking News Getty

Awesome gesture from Tyreek Hill ... the Super Bowl champ is donating 6,000 meals to those affected by coronavirus closures in K.C. -- and now, he's challenging Pat Mahomes to do the same.

Hill made the announcement Monday ... saying he was partnering with Harvesters in the Chiefs' hometown to help families who counted on free breakfasts and lunches from schools that are now closed due to the pandemic.

"As the world endures a difficult time due to COVID-19, I am happy to partner with @harvesters to donate 6,000 meals to families," Hill said.

FYI, Harvesters is a food bank that helps out the needy in the Missouri/Kansas area ... and it's a cause Hill is clearly happy to support.

In fact, the superstar receiver asked his QB, Mahomes, his tight end, Travis Kelce, and several other Chiefs to pitch in for the good cause as well.

Seems the guys might take Hill up on the offer ... Kelce responded to Hill's message with a bunch of hands up emojis.

Of course, Hill promised the Chiefs and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell last summer that he would work to clean up his image after a myriad of issues with his ex-GF and one of their children this off-season.