Tyreek Hill Named In Child Abuse Police Report ... Chiefs are Aware

Tyreek Hill Named In Child Abuse Police Report, Chiefs are Aware

Breaking News

Kansas City Chiefs superstar Tyreek Hill was named in a police report involving an alleged child abuse incident on March 5 ... and the Chiefs say they're aware of an investigation.

Look, the details are sketchy right now but here's what we know ...

TMZ Sports has obtained a report from the Overland Police Dept. filed on March 5 in Kansas which lists Hill as a person "involved" in a child abuse/neglect case.

There's another person named as an "involved" party, Crystal Espinal -- the mother of Hill's child.

Neither person is listed as a suspect on the police report.

There is a note on the report that the case was "closed/cleared" and "prosecution declined" on March 8.

Another police report filed on March 14 does NOT list Tyreek -- but names Espinal as an "involved person" in a battery case involving a juvenile victim.

Again, no details and Hill is NOT listed as a suspect.

The Kansas City Chiefs have issued a comment saying, "The club is aware of the investigation involving Tyreek Hill. We’re in the process of gathering information and have been in contact with the league and local authorities."

We reached out to cops who referred us to the District Attorney's Office -- where a rep told us, "We have nothing in our system."

We also reached out to Hill's agent -- so far, no word back.

The Kansas City Star, citing sources familiar with the situation, is reporting the victim is the couple's son -- who suffered a broken arm.