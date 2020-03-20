Kylie Jenner Urges Followers to Quarantine at Surgeon General's Behest

Play video content

Kylie Jenner's doing her patriotic duty at the request of the Surgeon General ... by telling her hundreds of millions of fans to stay home to help fight coronavirus.

Kylie posted on her Insta Story Thursday after SG Jerome Adams called for social media influencers to urge young people to take the pandemic seriously and start social distancing.

Kylie started by urging her followers to stay inside and self-quarantine, saying she herself is on her 9th day. She said though she's been posting daily reminders, Adams encouraged her to really hammer the point home.

She reminded her fans that young people are not immune to this -- in fact, a large portion of those hospitalized are young adults -- and there currently is no cure ... so all we can do is try to slow the virus down.

Jenner also shared some helpful advice on how to pass the time during these days of isolation ... and has an interesting reason for why she's done it before -- long before COVID-19.