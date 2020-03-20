Australians Still Flock to Bondi Beach as Coronavirus Forces Tourism Ban

Coronavirus Aussies Close Borders But Still Gathering on Beaches

3/20/2020 6:43 AM PT
Crowded Bondi Beach
Getty

Australians and Floridians ... one in the same. Who knew???

The coronavirus global pandemic is serious enough to force Australia to close its borders for the next 6 months, but the country's beaches are still open for biz ... and apparently not big on social distancing.

Getty

World-famous Bondi Beach -- where, it's highly relevant, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were hanging days before testing positive for COVID-19 -- still has hundreds of people enjoying the surf, sun and sand.

Backgrid

While CDC guidelines call for gatherings of 10 or less in the U.S., Australia has banned outdoor gatherings of 500 people.

Australian Prime Minister just announced the 6-month ban on all visitors, so it would seem the Aussies are taking the outbreak very seriously. At last count, they have 756 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 7 deaths.

Of course, the sand here in Florida has been alarmingly packed all week as spring break festivities ignored the health crisis -- and the state's governor refused to close the beaches.

STILL PACKIN' THE BEACHES
CNN

However, Miami-Dade County made the call Thursday to shut down its beaches. That didn't stop at least one jackass from attempting to catch some rays on Miami Beach.

Getty

Not for long though ... cops quickly slapped the cuffs on him (bad tan lines, bro) for trespassing.

As they say ... there's one in every crowd.

