Brittany Furlan & Tommy Lee's 5-Figure Monthly Incomes Revealed in Court

Brittany Furlan says she's bringing in a 5-figure monthly income, including her OnlyFans pay ... and it was all revealed as part of her bitter catfishing court battle ... TMZ has learned.

Brittany filed an income and expense declaration, obtained by TMZ, in her ongoing legal fight with Ronnie Radke.

The social media influencer said she works 80 hours per week and earns $45,000 per month. She listed $17K in income from a real-estate trust and says she has another $2 million in stocks and bonds.

Brittany included a screenshot that she says shows her March 2026 OnlyFans income ... $54K in gross earnings that drops to $43K after fees. It includes a breakdown of $11K in subscriptions, $714 in tips, and another $31K in messages.

Brittany included another screenshot of OnlyFans earnings from April 2026, which shows another $65K in gross income and ended up around $52K after fees. The breakdown is $12K in subscriptions, $2,845 in tips and $37K in messages on the app.

Brittany -- who is married to Tommy Lee, the rockstar ex-husband of Pamela Anderson -- said she pays half of the expense of the home, as well as insurance and taxes.

Brittany revealed her monthly expenses include $39K on a mortgage, $910 on health care, $2K on eating out, $2K on groceries, $100 a month on laundry, and $500 on clothing.