Nev Schulman Says He Believes Brittany Furlan on 'TMZ Podcast'

Nev Schulman says he hasn't launched into any kind of formal investigation ... but he's inclined to believe Brittany Furlan over Ronnie Radke when it comes to all this catfishing drama.

The former "Catfish" host sat down for a conversation on "The TMZ Podcast" with Charlie Neff and Charlie Cotton ... and they asked him what his take on all the drama is.

Remember ... Brittany claims she and her husband, Tommy Lee, nearly split because she was talking to Ronnie online -- but Ronnie insists Brittany was being catfished. He's since filed a restraining order against her.

Ronnie said he'd be happy if Nev jumped in to help clear his name ... though he may want to think again since it seems Nev's not totally convinced he can trust the guy.

Take a listen ... Nev says he knows Brittany and WWE star Saraya -- AKA Paige, Ronnie's ex-girlfriend -- and he thinks they're genuinely trustworthy people ... while he's heard Ronnie tells lies.

Schulman says he's not trying to judge the guy -- revealing he's been untruthful in some of his own relationships in the past -- but he's just not sure he can take Ronnie at his word.

Again, Nev hasn't seen any of the evidence -- and our hosts point out there's no smoking gun connecting Ronnie to the online catfish ... but, if asked to make a snap judgment, Nev admits he believes in siding with women.