Play video content This Is The Worst

Brittany Furlan's spilling all on catfishing chaos -- blaming it on the crushing loneliness in her marriage to Tommy Lee. But plot twist ... she says the whole mess actually brought them closer together!

On her "This Is The Worst" podcast final episode, Brittany says she wouldn’t wish the whole saga on her worst enemy -- but admits she felt so disconnected for so long, that when some poser pretending to be singer Ronnie Radke slid into her Snapchat DMs, she fell for it.

Play video content This Is The Worst

Her co-host Brittany Schmitt backed her up ... adding she remembers Furlan was lonely to the point she started chatting with ChatGPT like it was a real person, just for some affection.

It's all an unfortunate situation, but Brittany’s owning her part in the mess -- saying she never should’ve responded to the catfish, period.

But she says she's had to forgive Tommy, and now he’s returned the favor -- and it also forced them to face what life apart would actually look like -- and spoiler, they didn’t like it. So yep, looks like they’re back on track.

As for the catfisher, Brittany says she hopes the FBI’s on the case -- pointing out that impersonating someone online is a federal crime.

Play video content TMZ.com