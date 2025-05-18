Brittany Furlan Breaks Silence on Split From Tommy Lee

Play video content TikTok / @brittanyfurlan

Brittany Furlan is speaking out about her split from Tommy Lee, revealing she’s currently living in a hotel and navigating a difficult chapter in their marriage.

The influencer posted a video on TikTok over the weekend saying she's been going through a lot in her marriage to the Mötley Crüe drummer. She says the situation "is not anyone's business."

She calls the entire situation "embarrassing" and pleaded for privacy. "I’ve been struggling at home. This whole thing is embarrassing for me and my husband. Just leave us alone."

During the 7-minute video, Furlan also detailed a recent incident where she claims she was catfished by someone posing as Falling In Reverse singer Ronnie Radke. She claims the person allegedly messaged her for weeks and later caused conflict between her and Tommy.

"I told my husband everything. I thought it was Ronnie. He said it wasn’t. I said, 'Cool.' I didn’t hide anything," she said in her video. Brittany admitted chatting with someone else while married wasn’t ideal, but emphasized her honesty. "There’s no excuse, but I came clean. I’m a good person."

Brittany claims things took a turn when Tommy confronted the alleged catfish, who allegedly claimed Furlan had been more involved than she let on — liking posts and sending messages. She denied anything inappropriate, saying she often interacts online with a wide range of people, including friends of her husband.

We broke the story ... Brittany and Tommy have been living separately for the past two weeks. We're told Brittany and other people around Tommy feel like his drinking has gotten out of hand, and while they've urged him to get sober ... he's been resistant.

As we reported ... our sources say it's unclear, at this point, if either of them intends to file for divorce.