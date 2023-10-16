Tommy Lee Used to Drink 2 Gallons of Vodka a Day, Shocked He's Healthy

Play video content club random

Tommy Lee used to down an ungodly amount of booze when he was young(er) and dumb -- which is why he's in complete shock over his clean bill of health now, and we can't blame him.

The Mötley Crüe drummer was chit-chatting with Bill Maher on his 'Club Random' podcast, and revealed the extent of just how much he used to drink in his heyday. TL says he guzzled up to TWO GALLONS of alcohol daily -- hard liquor, in fact.

His drink of choice back ... straight vodka, or at least that's what Tommy suggests here.

If it sounds like a lot, that's because it is ... and Bill himself couldn't believe what he was hearing in this interview. He breaks down two gallons in different measurements -- noting 2 gallons equals 4 quartz, which Tommy confirmed -- and was astonished by the confession.

Tommy says that he now realizes he was on a death mission back in those days -- adding, "Your liver is on crutches at that point; it's just barely functioning."

What's even crazier is how Tommy's organs are holding up these days ... not to mention the rest of his body. According to him, doctors have checked him out inside and out -- and they've given him a thumbs up ... telling him he's as clean as a whistle and in good shape.