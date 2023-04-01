Tommy Lee's Wife Brittany Furlan Says It's All Love with Pamela Anderson Now

Play video content BACKGRID

Tommy Lee's wife says there's absolutely no bad blood between Pamela Anderson and her, despite the fact they aren't speaking right now -- but she's down to change that.

Brittany Furlan was grabbing a bite in L.A. after her stand-up comedy gig at The Improv in Hollywood. Considering she recently mocked Tommy's ex-wife, suggesting Pam wouldn't care if she died ... we had to ask Brit if Pammy was the butt of any of her jokes that night.

The TikTok clip -- which Brittany posted and quickly deleted -- drew some backlash from fans ... so, kinda makes sense she laid off Pam during her comedy set.

When we got her afterward she said, "We're all good. We want happiness, we want everyone to be friends."

Sounds great ... however, she also admitted she hasn't actually heard a peep from Pam.

So, maybe it's not all that good -- not yet, anyway. Brittany says she'd definitely be down to talk, though, IF Pam ever reaches out.

The tension between the ex and current Mrs. Lee started when Pam was promoting her memoir and Netflix documentary, "Pamela, A Love Story" ... in which she declared her undying love for Tommy.

That prompted Brittany to respond on social media, saying she wasn't sweating Pam's comments ... or the haters attacking her on behalf of PA.

