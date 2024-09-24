Tommy Lee & Brittany Furlan’s Dog Snatched By Coyote From Their Backyard

Tommy Lee's wife, Brittany Furlan, was left in a panic ... shrieking for the safety of their dog Neena after a coyote swooped in and snagged her right in their own backyard!

The whole drama was caught on their home security footage and shared on Brittany's IG -- and you can see the coyote boldly snatch up Neena, and dash off like it’s no big deal.

Brittany bravely takes off after her dog, and manages to get Neena back -- but all that goes down off-camera.

She explained in her IG caption she got Neena back by scaling the wall and literally yanking her pup out of the coyote's mouth, which wasn’t too hard since the little furball was a bit pudgy.

Brittany has also reassured TMZ Neena's doing just fine since the coyote didn’t manage to puncture her skin -- it was probably just holding onto her by her fur.