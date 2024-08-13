Tommy Lee's Son Brandon Loses Country Club Membership After Heated Argument

Brandon Thomas Lee won't be getting a mulligan at his fancy country club ... we've learned Tommy Lee's son has been given the boot for bad behavior.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Pamela Anderson's firstborn had his membership at the Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, CA revoked ... after getting into a shouting match with a fellow member on the golf course.

We're told the reality star was on the links a few weeks back when trouble erupted on the 13th hole. Our sources say BTL was driving too close to the green when a member who lives on the course spotted him.

The homeowner wanted to document the violation and began filming Brandon, which apparently set him off. We're told Brandon started screaming at the homeowner, and things got heated.

A Brandon source tells TMZ, Brandon's an avid golfer and is well aware he's not supposed to drive a golf cart on the green. He was staying on the rough and didn't realize he was violating any rule. The source added the resident was the one who escalated the situation and was harassing Brandon instead of just letting him know he needed to move his golf cart.

The member sent the video to the country club's board ... and according to multiple sources, this was the last straw. Multiple people at the country club tell us, Brandon was rude to staff at the club and, on top of the incident on the 13th hole, that was enough for the club to yank his membership.

Our Brandon source disputes he was rude to staff and this was his only violation or incident he had while at the club. He felt he had nothing but positive interactions with staff and members besides the one incident and was blindsided when he received the letter.

Sherwood's packed with celebs, including Jack Nicholson, Sylvester Stallone, Justin Timberlake, Wayne Gretzky and Caitlyn Jenner, among others.