Pam Anderson and Tommy Lee's Sons Buy New Home in Encino for $4 Million
5/26/2022 12:30 AM PT
Brandon Thomas Lee and his brother Dylan just closed on a house in Encino, shelling out just under $4 million for their new digs ... TMZ has learned
Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson's sons didn't just scoop up a 4-bedroom home, the place is more like a palatial estate!
The ranch-style property -- for which they paid $3,995,000 -- has a main house that's 3,700 square feet with 3 bedrooms, a fireplace in the living room, a modern kitchen adjacent to the dining room and a yoga retreat in the attic.
The home, tucked behind a wrought iron gate and towering oak trees, also includes a 400-sq.-ft. guest house and a massive swimming pool. There's even a bridge behind the gate with a paver-stone driveway leading to the motor court and 2-car garage.
TMZ broke the story ... Brandon and Dylan sold their crib in Malibu -- where they lived most of their lives -- getting their asking price of $3 million after 2 months on the market.
Now, 25-year-old Brandon and 24-year-old Dylan are all grown up, and putting down new roots.
Cooper Mount from The Agency represented the Lee bros, while Craig Knizek and Andrea Korchek from The Agency represented the sellers.