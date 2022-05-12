Adele Keeps Rocky Statue At Home She Bought From Sylvester Stallone

Sylvester Stallone created monuments to the movie that made him a star, so we thought he'd take them with him when he sold his estate to Adele, but turns out that's not the case.

Adele is now the proud owner of a Rocky statue perched at the base of her new swimming pool.

TMZ broke the story ... Sly sold Adele the estate for $58 million. He's moved to Palm Beach, so you'd think Rocky would follow.

Now, we don't know if the Rocky statue inside the main house is still there, or if Sly took it with him. Put in real estate terms, is the statue more like art or an appliance? The former usually goes with the seller, whereas the latter stays behind.

Adele and BF Rich Paul posed in the front of the house as they both held the keys to their new kingdom. Speaking of which ... interesting Rich has a set of keys. The relationship's clearly serious.