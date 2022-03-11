Pam Anderson and Tommy Lee's Sons Sell Malibu Home for $3M

3/11/2022 12:20 AM PT
Simon Berlyn

Brandon Thomas Lee and his brother Dylan unloaded their gorgeous Malibu home this week ... scoring $3 million for the pad.

According to property records ... the remodeled 5-bed, 5-bath house sold Wednesday, and they got their asking price. Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson's sons had the 2,634 square foot property on the market for 2 months.

Simon Berlyn

The house -- within walking distance of Las Flores Beach -- is smack dab in the heart of Malibu, and was renovated from the ground up.

Simon Berlyn

Inside, it's got lots of new touches and furnishings ... including Western doors and windows throughout.

With no houses on either side and a landscaped backyard, this place is perfect to get a tan and some privacy at the same time.

The Lee bros' home was featured on "The Hills: New Beginnings," as the show followed Brandon kicking off his career in modeling and acting.

Cooper Mount from The Agency held the listing ... congrats to the brothers on their big sale!

