Christina Haack Back in Newport Beach, Buys Awesome Mansion

Christina Haack may have a lot of drama right now with her ex-husband Ant Anstead, but that's not stopping her from living large ... cause she just scooped up a brand new $12 million mansion.

Real estate sources tell TMZ ... the former "Flip or Flop" star is living it up in her old stomping grounds of Newport Beach once again ... a month after selling her home 30 minutes south in Dana Point.

We're told the house sold Wednesday in an off-market deal.

The purchase comes after she sold her Dana Point home for $11.5 million last month, after less than a year of owning it ... ya gotta assume that helped a lot when it came to pulling the trigger on this one!

The modern home is just shy of 7,000 square feet with a big pool, an interstellar movie theatre and just insanely gorgeous grounds.

We broke the story ... Christina sold her Newport Beach home she shared with Ant in June 2021.

Play video content Kevin Stirdivant/KASE Real Estate

ICYMI, Ant recently accused her of being an absentee mom ... claiming she put their 2-year-old son Hudson at risk and uses him for social media clout. Christina fired back saying she sees Hudson more than "9 full days each month" and she never used him for clout.

Keven Stirdivant of KASE Real Estate represented the seller and Christina.