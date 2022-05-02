Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Christina Haack Out With Kids In Midst of Custody Battle with Ant Anstead

Christina Haack To Ant Anstead I'm Not a Bad Mom, I'm a Soccer Mom!!!

5/2/2022 10:30 AM PT
Christina Haack Out With Kids For Soccer Game
Launch Gallery
Soccer To Me Launch Gallery
The Image Direct

Christina Haack is going all out to prove she's not the crappy mom that ex-husband Ant Anstead wants folks to believe ... sitting on the sidelines for her kids' soccer games.

Christina was in full-on soccer mom mode Saturday, plopping down in her portable chair next to daughter Taylor to watch son Brayden on the field. For Christina, it's her first public appearance since Ant filed for custody of their son Hudson and ripped her mommy skills.

The Image Direct

Christina was not only there with her children from her first marriage to Tarek El Moussa, but with his parents, they made a day of it ... watching Taylor compete in a separate game.

It doesn't appear Hudson was there ... so he must've been with dad.

TMZ broke the story ... Ant went OFF on Christina in legal docs filed Thursday, accusing her of being an absent mother, putting Hudson at risk and using the kid as a social media pawn.

Christina El Moussa and Ant Anstead Together
Launch Gallery
Christina And Ant -- Happier Times Launch Gallery

Christina fired back in legal docs of her own Friday, seeking to poke holes in Ant's allegations. She told the court there's no need for an emergency order to grant Anstead full custody of 2-year-old Hudson, and so far, the judge agrees.

No word on the score in her kids' soccer games, but Christina's definitely looking to score parenting points.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later