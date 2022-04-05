Christina Haack Married, Clues in Real Estate License Surname Change

Christina Haack is a married woman once again -- and she's making sure things are up to date in her professional life as well, switching out her real estate license ... TMZ has learned.

Sources connected to the couple tell us ... the HGTV star and her now-hubby, Joshua Hall, tied the knot in California sometime over the last 6 months -- although it's not clear exactly when. In any case ... they've kept it low-key, and plan to do the same in celebration.

We're told Christina and Josh will host an intimate ceremony with close friends and family in the near future to mark their nuptials -- but like we said, it's a done deal, legally.

We've also obtained Christina's real estate license which was recently tweaked to unveil her new surname ... now, she goes by Christina Hall.

The license also references some of her old legal names, including Christina Meursinge Haack and Christina Meursinge El Moussa. There's weirdly no mention of Ant Anstead -- her most recent ex-hubby.

Of course, her freshly-minted hubby, Josh, is a big-time real estate agent ... kinda perfect for house-flipping. The couple first went public last summer ... and he popped the question shortly thereafter, as seen in since-deleted photos.

Their relationship has surely moved at a whirlwind pace -- and with that in mind ... it might not be all that surprising that they've already done the deed and become man and wife.