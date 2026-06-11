414 Alligators Removed From Disney World Since Toddler's Tragic Death

Ten years after a 2-year-old boy was killed by an alligator at Walt Disney World, newly released records reveal the resort has removed a staggering 414 gators from its property since the tragedy.

The staggering number comes a decade after 2-year-old Lane Graves was fatally drowned by an alligator while playing near the shoreline of a lagoon outside Disney's Grand Floridian Resort in June 2016.

According to records, obtained by ClickOrlando, hundreds of alligators have been trapped and removed from Disney World property since the tragedy, highlighting the ongoing challenge of managing wildlife at the massive Florida resort.

The attack sparked nationwide headlines and prompted major safety changes around Disney's waterways. Warning signs, barriers, and other measures were added throughout the resort after Lane's death, while wildlife officials increased efforts to monitor and remove nuisance alligators from guest areas.

The young boy's death remains one of the most heartbreaking incidents in Disney World history. Lane was vacationing with his family from Nebraska when he was attacked.