Louisiana Man Attacked by Alligator After Jumping into Swamp to Flee Police

A traffic stop went off the rails when cops in Louisiana say a man tried to evade them by fleeing into a swamp ... and it sounds like he ended up running straight into an alligator's jaws!!!

According to Louisiana State Police, troopers began pursuing Victor M. Rivas Sunday after receiving reports of a Toyota Supra driving recklessly. When officers stopped the car, they say Rivas showed signs of impairment and fled on foot.

Police say 40-year-old Rivas jumped from an elevated section of Interstate 310 into the swamp below.

Troopers say they later spotted him walking along Highway 61 ... and when they approached, he fled into another swampy area ... where he was attacked by a gator.

Police say Rivas suffered injuries to both arms during the reptile encounter ... but despite his injuries, he continued fleeing until a drone found him and officers busted him.