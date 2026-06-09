Baby Thrown From Flipped SUV During Police Pursuit, on Video

Play video content Video: Baby Ejected From SUV During Police Pursuit Arkansas State Police via Storyful

A baby was thrown from an SUV as it flipped during a high-speed pursuit in Arkansas ... and the horrifying moment was caught on dashcam.

The crash would've been shocking under any circumstances ... but authorities say four children -- all younger than 6 -- were inside the SUV when it rolled over during a chase that topped 100 MPH.

Take a look at the footage Arkansas State Police released from the May 24 incident, showing a Toyota Highlander speeding down a rural road before the driver loses control, crashes through a yard, strikes a light pole, and flips multiple times.

During the rollover, a 4-month-old infant is ejected from the vehicle.

Troopers rushed to the wreckage, locating the baby on the ground near the SUV and rescuing the three other children from the mangled vehicle, which came to rest near live electrical wires.

Remarkably, all four children survived and were treated for minor injuries.

Police say the pursuit began after a trooper attempted a traffic stop, which the driver allegedly fled ... reaching speeds above 100 MPH and swerving into oncoming traffic.