Toddler Escapes Mom's Rollover Car Crash In High-Speed Chase, on Video

Play video content Video: Toddler Escapes Mom's Rollover Car Crash In High-Speed Chase Arkansas State Police

A mother in Arkansas led police on a high-speed chase with her child in the car ... she crashed and the vehicle rolled over, but they both escaped unharmed ... and it's all on video.

Footage shows the police pursuit earlier this month in Joiner, AR, where cops say 23-year-old Thalia Jones refused to pull over for state troopers.

Police tried a P.I.T. maneuver and Jones' car veered off the street, drove over some grass, crossed back over the road and rolled near a roadside ditch.

With the car upside down, Jones opened the door and her 3-year-old-son ran towards police as state troopers told him, "You’re OK. Come. Come right here, baby."

A member of law enforcement held the child and comforted him during the aftermath of what was miraculously not a deadly crash.