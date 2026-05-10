Addison Rae's Dad Claims Hit and Run at House Weeks Before Arrest

Addison Rae's dad told cops a night at his house turned into a hit and run ... TMZ has learned.

According to a police report, obtained by TMZ, officers were called to Monty Lopez's Louisiana home on April 7 just before 10 PM for a disturbance. Monty told cops he'd been drinking with friends when one woman jumped on a golf cart. He says he warned the woman not to back up because the golf cart was fast, but he says she "did it anyway," backing straight into his car and even running over his foot in the process.

Monty told cops the woman then took off after the crash, prompting officers to classify the incident as a misdemeanor hit and run. The report notes no serious injuries, but Monty told them he had video of the incident and planned to hand it over to his insurance company and lawyer.

The alleged hit-and-run went down just weeks before another intense situation at the same house ... which ultimately lead to Monty's arrest for a weed charge on April 28.

As we first reported ... Monty sought a restraining order against his estranged wife, Kaitlyn Lopez, claiming she got physical during an argument and allegedly had a gun during the confrontation. In court docs, Monty claimed she slapped and shoved him and made alarming comments about the weapon.