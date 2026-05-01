Addison Rae’s Dad Claims Wife Pulled Gun During Argument, Granted Restraining Order

Addison Rae’s dad, Monty Lopez, claimed his estranged wife, Kaitlyn Lopez, had a gun on her during their recent altercation that led to him being thrown behind bars ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Monty asked the court to grant him an order of protection against his wife, Kaitlyn Nicole Lopez.

In the filing, Monty alleged that Kaitlyn had physically attacked him multiple times during their relationship. As TMZ first reported, Monty and Kaitlyn wed in a Vegas ceremony in October 2025.

Monty claims that his estranged wife slapped and shoved him. He alleged that Kaitlyn had a gun and told him it was not for her.

Monty claimed that Kaitlyn has issues with her parents, who he says will confirm his claims about the gun.

Monty asked the court for exclusive use of their home and support from Kaitlyn. The court signed off on the protection order, which requires Kaitlyn to vacate the home and stay 100 yards away from Monty. The exes are scheduled to face off in court next month.