Addison Rae's Father Arrested for Exposing Himself

Pop star Addison Rae’s dad was arrested for allegedly exposing his genitals ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, Monty Lopez -- birth name Manolito Juan Lopez -- was arrested on July 27, 2025.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana accused him of "exposing his genitals, pubic hair, in a public place or place open to public view, or in any prison or jail, with the intent of arousing sexual desire or which appealed to the prurient interest or was patently offensive." The incident allegedly occurred nearly a year earlier, on August 31, 2024.

The charges are listed as felony obscenity and a sex crime. His bond was listed as $2,500 ... he's pled not guilty, and has a hearing scheduled for March 19 this year. Prosecutors have recommended a year of hard labor.

Monty and Addison’s mom, Sheri Easterling, wed in 2004 ... the exes share three children -- Addison, Enzo, and Lucas. The couple divorced during Addison's childhood ... Sheri and Monty reconciled and got hitched a second time in 2017.

According to court documents, the two ended things again in 2022 after Sherri alleged that Monty cheated on her. Sheri went on to date rapper Yung Gravy.

As TMZ first reported, Monty got remarried to a woman named Kaitlyn Nicole Robins in October 2025. The two wed in Las Vegas after meeting in Louisiana, where Monty is from.