'Hawk Tuah' Girl Haliey Welch Reveals Yung Gravy Slid Into DMs, Asked Her Out

'Hawk Tuah' Girl Yung Gravy's Just Not My Type!

CELEBS IN THE DMS 👀
Haliey Welch, AKA "Hawk Tuah," is spittin' off about her celebrity suitors ... including one rapper who has already asked her out on a proper date.

We got HT outside the Westin Hotel in NYC, where she confessed Yung Gravy slid into her DMs after she skyrocketed to fame with her now famous "spit on that thang" moment.

Per Haliey, YG asked her out on a date. ... watch the vid -- her response was less than enthusiastic.

Haliey doesn't find the artist "so clean" or "so delicious."

We're not surprised Yung Gravy tried to shoot his shot ... he's notably tried shooting his shot at other celebs, including Sofia Vergara after her split from Joe Manganiello ... and Addison Rae's mom, Sheri Easterling, who accompanied him to the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

Haliey's reaction is in character ... she's a Tennessee girl, not a Hollywood wanna-be. That may sound surprising, but she's proven that by rejecting offers that would bring her more fame and certainly more fortune.

072924_tv_clips_hailey_welch_bill_maher.01_00_23_10.Still001
HELPIN' HAILEY
But, Haliey's not business averse ... she's already filed a number of trademarks to launch several "Hawk Tuah"-centric businesses ... including BBQ sauce, sunflower seeds, mouthwash, and even a sports betting service.

Looks like Haliey's fame is lasting longer than 15 minutes ... so don't automatically bet against her.

