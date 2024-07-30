'Hawk Tuah' Girl Files For New Trademarks, 'Hawk Sauce,' 'Bet On That Thang'

Ya gotta hand it to Haliey Welch ... the Internet's "Hawk Tuah" girl keeps spitting up new ideas to build a merchandising empire, attaching her catchphrase to all sorts of products and, umm ... services.

According to new trademark filings filed by Haliey's company, and obtained by TMZ, the budding entrepreneur's eyeing a couple of new business ventures -- including a sports betting service, which she notably dubs, "Bet on That Thang."

It appears the betting service will also extend to other types of entertainment services and casino gaming. Haliey hasn't really shown herself to be much of a gambler on social media ... but she'd be wise to get some skin in the gaming/wagering industry.

Additionally, it looks like HW is getting into the food game ... specifically, barbecue sauce, hot sauce and other types of cooking sauce ... all under the name "Hawk Sauce" and "Hawk Tuah Sauce."

Haliey also filed for some more obvious trademarks ... for products involving spitting! C'mon, who wouldn't load up on "Hawk Tuah" mouthwash, sunflower seeds or bubble gum?

As we previously reported ... Haliey filed a trademark for "Hawk Tuah" to capitalize on merch and entertainment services under that name -- such as, comedy podcasts and live comedy shows.

Haliey -- who worked in a spring factory before skyrocketing to fame -- has proven to have a keen business sense ... landing a merch deal with the brand Fathead Threads right after her video blew up online.

It's good to see Haliey's being proactive, too, because several other people or companies are trying to capitalize on her iconic words.