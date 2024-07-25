'Hawk Tuah' Girl Haliey Welch Fires Back at Nick Kyrgios After He Slammed Her

"Hawk Tuah" girl Haliey Welch is swinging back at Nick Kyrgios ... she says she doesn't wake up in the morning and hate on other people, unlike the tennis star!!!

We got the viral sensation at Beverly Hot Springs in L.A. and our photog asked her about Nick saying there's no longer a correlation between fame and talent.

Haliey -- who went viral for her street interview response, referencing fellatio in her unique way -- tells us she's not going to let Nick get under her skin.

As we reported ... after Haliey was mobbed by fans at the Jake Paul fight, Nick got all bent out of shape about certain people who don't get famous the old-fashioned way.

Haliey says Nick's entitled to his opinions on fame and celebrities ... but she doesn't understand why people hate on others, and she doesn't give a darn what Kyrgios thinks.

Killing them with kindness!!!