'Hawk Tuah' Girl Haliey Welch Says People Keep Asking for Feet Pics in DMs

Haliey Welch's best known for her helpful mouth and spit tips, but it turns out men are hitting her up for a different part of her body ... namely, the little piggies on her feet.

We got the viral sensation at JFK Airport in New York City and our photog asked her if she'd received a whole bunch of DMs from guys trying to get with her ... and Welch told us they're all looking for one thing.

HW says a quick scroll through her messages reveals one common ask ... "toes, toes, toes."

Welch says all the messages are pretty creepy ... and, she's quite clear she's not interested in selling pics of her feet ... sorry, foot fetish folks!

Hawk Tuah - The original interview that started it all pic.twitter.com/QiDfnmXjye — The Postman (@officalpostman) June 22, 2024 @officalpostman

We also asked Haliey about the infamous "Pookie" she mentions in the original vid ... but, she won't reveal his identity, only saying he's an old flame from her hometown.

Haliey stays mum on future projects too ... hinting she's got a few things in the works, but refusing to spit out any further details or plans. Turns out, she can keep her mouth closed.

That said, there's one celeb Welch says she'd jump at the chance to work with ... a legendary singer she's sometimes compared to.

Welch has a public appearance at The Ugly Duckling bar and restaurant in Long Beach, New York ... where she's hosting an event Sunday ... so, New Yorkers may want to make the trek if they're fans of "spit on that thang."

