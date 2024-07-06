'Hawk Tuah' Girl Hailey Welch Drawing Interest for Reality TV Shows

Hailey Welch -- aka the "Hawk Tuah" Girl -- is about to hop the Nashville to Hollywood Express, 'cause she's within striking distance of landing a TV deal ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell us the viral sensation's generating buzz among Tinseltown producers who want to base a reality TV show around her life.

We're told big-name showrunners and producers are reaching out to people in Hailey's orbit to discuss what kind of show they can create as a vehicle for her, umm ... bubbly personality.

Our sources say her viral fame's not the only factor drawing in Hollywood ... 'cause we're told they also find her relatable and humorous -- traits they say she showcased on a recent Barstool podcast with Brianna LaPaglia.

Hailey's still mulling over what she wants to do ... and, our sources say her management team's spending their Fourth of July weekend meeting with producers and talent agencies.

But, Hailey's taking some much-needed time to herself ... 'cause we're told she's hitting a lake somewhere in Tennessee to ring in the U.S.A.'s 248th birthday.

Hawk Tuah - The original interview that started it all

No surprise Hailey's makin' moves here ... as we told you, she recently filed trademarks indicating she's going to kick off a comedic career, and now it's clear that could include more than standup gigs or podcasts.

