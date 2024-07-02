'Hawk Tuah' Girl Hailey Welch's Management Team Revealed

Hailey Welch, who is best known for being the viral "Hawk Tuah" girl, is ready to extend her 15 minutes of fame ... as she's officially landed representation.

The management firm Penthouse has come forward as Hailey's new rep, confirming to TMZ they are, in fact, working with the Internet's current obsession. United Talent Agency was originally believed to be Hailey's rep ... but, as sources with direct knowledge told TMZ, the Hollywood agency never inked a deal with Hailey.

It all worked out for the best, it seems ... as founder Jonnie Forster made it clear the company's excited to be working with Hailey -- though stayed tight-lipped about HW's first project.

As Jonnie put it ... Hailey's star is on the rise, so much so, she could be America's next sweetheart. Although, since Hailey rose to fame with an X-rated viral quote ... we're not sure everyone would agree with Jonnie's sentiment. Don't forget, even Howard Stern called Hailey every father's worst nightmare.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Still, the Internet couldn't get enough of Hailey when she described spitting on a man's privates for a street interview in Nashville. The search for "Hawk Tuah" girl ramped up when fans realized she didn't have any social media ... with some creating fake accounts in her absence.

Hailey has since returned to Instagram and landed her first merch deal ... official "Hawk Tuah" girl hats, with the brand Fathead Threads.

Play video content 7/1/24 Plan Bri Uncut

She also broke her silence on her Internet fame on the 'Plan Bri' podcast this week, telling host Bri LaPaglia she didn't want to be known as just the "Hawk Tuah" girl.