'Hawk Tuah' Girl Does Not Have Deal with United Talent Agency

There's no doubt the viral "Hawk Tuah" girl's slid her way into social media fame, but she's not going Hollywood just yet ... TMZ has learned stories about her getting a talent agency deal are, shall we say, overblown.

The story that made the rounds early Wednesday was that Hailey Welch -- better known by the moniker derived from her iconic street interview -- had reportedly signed with United Talent Agency, but sources with direct knowledge tell us ... there's no such deal.

UTA, which reps everyone from Timothée Chalamet and Kevin Hart to Bad Bunny and Anderson Cooper, has NOT made the leap into repping viral oral sex coaches ... according to our source.

As for how the false story got out there ... Hailey has been the most talked about "celeb" of the week thanks to her NSFW sound bite blowing up the way it has.

While she's not in with Hollywood, at this point, she does have a merch deal with the Tennessee-based hat company Fathead Threads. They're selling shirts, hats and other merch with her phrase of the summer front and center.

Hawk Tuah - The original interview that started it all pic.twitter.com/QiDfnmXjye — The Postman (@officalpostman) June 22, 2024 @officalpostman

In case you've been living under a rock ... Hailey went viral last week after her on-the-street interview hit the internet where she very graphically recommended a special bedroom move -- involving saliva -- for ladies looking to drive their men wild.

Even if you didn't know her, you've definitely seen the phrase "hawk tuah," if you've been on any social media platform.

Play video content The Howard Stern Show / Sirius XM

Howard Stern summed it up best ... by saying it seems every other video he sees on Instagram's related to "Hawk Tuah" -- before lamenting how her dad must feel now.