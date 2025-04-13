Kyren Lacy, Former LSU Wide Receiver, Dead at 24

Kyren Lacy, a former wide receiver for Louisiana State University, has died.

The LSU alum was found dead on Saturday night in the Houston area, according to an LSU official who spoke to ESPN.

As of now a cause of death has not been released.

The former WR played 3 seasons at LSU after beginning his career at Louisiana. Last year, he caught 58 passes for 866 yards and nine touchdowns. He was announced for the NFL draft in December.

In December 2024, Lacy was accused of killing a 78-year-old man in a car crash, as he allegedly fled the scene of the accident without rendering aid to the victim. In January, he turned himself in to police, went to jail and was later released on $151,000 bail.

He was later charged with negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run with death and reckless operation of a vehicle.

What's interesting ... a grand jury was scheduled start hearing evidence in this case on Monday.

Kyren was 24.

RIP