NFL Draft Prospect Kyren Lacy Wanted For Negligent Homicide

LSU receiver Kyren Lacy -- a potential 2025 first-round pick -- is a wanted man in Louisiana ... cops have just issued an arrest warrant for the footballer after they say he played a role in a fatal car crash last month.

The incident, according to Louisiana State Police, happened on Dec. 17 ... as Lacy was allegedly driving recklessly on a highway near Lafourche Parish in his 2023 Dodge Charger.

Police say the 24-year-old Tigers wideout sped by multiple vehicles and passed them in a no-passing zone ... and ultimately caused a horrific accident that led to the death of a 78-year-old man.

"Following the crash," cops claimed in a statement to TMZ Sports on Friday, "Lacy drove around the crash scene and fled south on LA Hwy 20 without stopping to render aid, call emergency services, or report his involvement in the crash."

Lacy is now wanted for multiple charges -- including negligent homicide, felony hit and run and reckless operation of a vehicle.

Law enforcement says Lacy and his reps have been in contact with troopers ... and they're now all working to get the NFL draft prospect to turn himself in.

Lacy joined LSU in 2022 and piled up 112 catches for 1,692 yards and 16 TDs in his three seasons with the school. On Dec. 19, just two days after the car crash, Lacy announced his intentions to enter the 2025 NFL Draft, writing, "The time is now!!"