New Video Shows Wild Crash in Washington State, Passenger Dies

A woman driving a Porsche at more than 100 miles per hour on a Washington state highway lost control and went airborne, crashing and killing her passenger -- and it was all caught on video.

26-year-old Ting Ye was charged with vehicular homicide as a King County judge issued an arrest warrant for her following the September 30th accident in Bellevue, WA.

Traffic camera footage captured Ye whizzing down the freeway in the sports car with her passenger, Yabao Liu, in the early morning hours.

Suddenly, the vehicle spins and travels sideways, slamming into a metal barrier and launching off the roadway while flipping around wildly.

The 27-year-old Liu died, whereas Ye suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. While their relationship was unclear, both came to Bellevue for work.

According to court docs, Ye was uncooperative with police and slipped out of the medical center, hightailing it to Canada before fleeing to China.

Prosecutors then filed the criminal charge against Ye, while the judge signed off on her arrest warrant. Now, they're working with federal authorities in D.C. to bring her back to Bellevue to face justice.

One major obstacle is China, which does not have an extradition treaty with the U.S., preventing the foreign government from turning her over.