Former Ravens and Seahawks Running Back Alex Collins Dead at 28

Alex Collins, a running back who played five seasons in the National Football League, is dead.

The Baltimore Ravens, one of Alex's former NFL teams, announced his death Monday ... it's unclear when he died, ditto for the cause of death.

Alex had his two best NFL seasons with the Ravens in 2017 and 2018, and the team is remembering him "for the light and love he brought to so many people in his life."

The Ravens say Alex was "quick to greet everyone with a smile, a genuinely kind person who carried a special joy and passion wherever he went."

The Seattle Seahawks, the team that selected Alex in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Arkansas, says the franchise is "absolutely heartbroken" by his death.

Alex had two stints with the Seahawks ... he played with Seattle as a rookie in 2016 and then returned to the club for the 2020 and 2021 NFL seasons.

Overall, Alex played in 50 NFL games ... racking up 1,997 rushing yards, 467 receiving yards and 19 total touchdowns.

Alex was out of pro football altogether in 2022 before signing this year with the Memphis Showboats of the United States Football League, ending the season on injured reserve.

He was 28.