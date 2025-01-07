Alleged Johnny Gaudreau Killer Sean Higgins Pleads Not Guilty In Court

The man accused of killing NHL superstar Johnny Gaudreau and his little brother last year just pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges against him.

Sean Higgins issued the pleas in a New Jersey court room at a post-indictment arraignment on Tuesday morning ... turning down an offer from prosecutors that would have resulted in a 35-year prison sentence.

The case will now move toward a trial -- although Higgins is due back in court for additional proceedings in February.

Higgins is currently facing half a dozen charges in the case -- including vehicular homicide and aggravated manslaughter -- after he allegedly ran over Gaudreau and his 29-year-old brother, Matthew, in August in an automobile vs. bike crash.

Prosecutors allege Higgins was drunk at the time of the wreck -- and have accused him of having a history of aggressive driving and road rage.

